Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 780 cases, 7 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 780 new cases and seven deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 126,358 cases in Michigan 6,788 deaths.

The report comes the same day President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement this morning, following the news President Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day. “This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president. “Here’s the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it’s going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it’s wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It’s washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another. GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER

Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar also joined the loud chorus of supporters for the President and First Lady as they are diagnosed with Covid-19.

Moolenaar issued this statement: