Your daily COVID-19 briefing: 903 new cases, 22 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 903 new cases and 22 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Of the 22 deaths, seven were identified in a vital records review of death certificates.

Today, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” said Gordon. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of a probable or confirmed school-associated case of COVID-19. Upon notification, schools must provide public notification on a highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours. Schools are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission.

In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

This order goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 12

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon also issued Emergency Orders under MCL 333.2253 that maintain protections for staff in residential care settings.

The orders follow the Michigan Supreme Court decision on Friday, Oct 2, that invalidated COVID-19 related executive orders. Under MCL 333.2253, if the MDHHS director determines that control of an epidemic is necessary to protect the public health, the director by emergency order may prohibit the gathering of people for any purpose and may establish procedures to be followed during the epidemic to ensure the continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws.

The residential care order has three major components: notice requirements regarding cases, limitations on visitations and limitations on communal dining.

With respect to notice, under the order, all covered facilities must:

Notify employees and residents of the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident within 12 hours of identification.

Inform legal guardians or health proxies for all residents within the facility of the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident within 24 hours.

Post a notice in a conspicuous place near the main entrance of the care facility indicating the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident.

Contact the local health department in the facility’s jurisdiction to report the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident.

