Your daily COVID-19 briefing for Michigan: 718 new cases, 15 deaths

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 103,186 confirmed cases and 6,495 deaths due to COVID-19 in Michigan.

Those numbers reflect an increase of 718 cases and 15 deaths reported in the past day. State health officials say that 8 of the reported deaths in today’s total were identified during a Vital Records review.

Today, the state health department reported it will no longer post COVID-19 data on Sundays.

MDHHS director Robert Gordon said that’s due to a couple of factors ranging from the utility of Sunday’s data to staff acommodations.

“At this time, reporting on Sunday rather than Monday is not critical to our understanding of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “This change will allow staff who have not had a real day off since February to get some relief and allow the department to prioritize more valuable data reporting, including school outbreak information.”

Sunday and Monday data will both be reported on Mondays, including Labor Day. This change will not affect the department’s ability to provide onset date information for COVID-19 cases.

Outside of changes to data reporting, our Media Partners at MLIVE found that the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has seen a sharp increase in the number of complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those complaints range from investigations into reporting deaths, injuries and serious illness.

Typically, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) investigates 200 to 240 complaints per month, which is in line with what the agency received in January and February of this year, MIOSHA spokesperson Camara Lewis said to MLIVE, but those figures “skyrocketed” in March.

Of the nearly 5,800 complaints this year, the greatest number, 1,312 or 23%, have occurred in the manufacturing industry, followed by retail, 16%; hospitality and food service, 14%; and health care and social assistance, 14%.

The greatest number of weekly complaints, 476, were reported during the third week of July between July 13 and July 17. MIOSHA issued a press release on July 13 that contained a complaint hotline number, which may partially account for the spike, Lewis said.

Complaints by month:

January: 210

February: 222

March: 938

April: 1,038

May: 758

June: 770

July: 1,503

August: 766

Read more about the complaints on MLIVE.

Outside of the workplace small business owners may get a sigh of relief after a new partnership announced today that will help to support their children’s learning during the pandemic.

The Small Business Association of Michigan is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers to provide additional learning support to children of small business owners.

The new partnership offers SBAM members discounts on direct school support and tutoring options, which can include in-person support on virtual school days, educational coaches to keep kids on track and in-person or online tutoring for homework. Sylvan Learning is one of the nation’s leading providers of supplemental education. They have more than 20 locations in Michigan, plus additional satellite locations and virtual options across the state

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.