Your daily COVID-19 briefing: More than 1,200 new cases, 30 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan adds 1,237 new coronavirus cases today with 30 deaths.

Ten of the thirty deaths were identified during a vital records review of death certificates.

The current state fatality rate is 5.0%

Across the state, cases of COVID-19 are rising in schools from pre-school to the college level.

The state health department reported six new college-undergraduate-related outbreaks this week, six new high school outbreaks, seven new junior high/middle school outbreaks and seven new pre-school and elementary outbreaks.

The full list of ongoing school outbreaks is available on the Michigan.gov/coronavirus web page.