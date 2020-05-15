Youth Haven delivers hundreds of care packages to kids

Hundreds, and hundreds of care packages, all ready to be delivered to kids across the state.

Lars Carlson leads Youth Haven, a year round outreach program for disadvantaged children, and while kids can’t participate in the usual fun activities on site, he, and his team wanted to meet their needs right where they are at.

“Youth Haven has always been there to encourage kids as we meet some of their needs. These boxes that we have been sending to the kids is really designed to do that, just to bring some fun, and encouragement,” said Youth Haven President, and CEO Lars Carlson.

Kids will receive anything from Legos, to race cars, to hygiene kits, and family activities.

For many kids, it can be hard to understand what is going on, but for parents like Wendy Maldonado, seeing their children have a reason to smile means everything.

“The boys feel like they are stuck in a hard time being all together, they can’t do their everyday normal thing, so receiving that box they know somebody actually cared,” said mother of three, Wendy Maldonado.

While summer camps are not in the cards at the moment, Lars plans to launch virtual activities, and different programs for kids to take part in from home, and all 100% free.

“They’ll be registered for a specific week. We will give them some supplies, or parents can purchase supplies, and we will be able to just walk them through a fun week of activities, and live streams right here from Youth Haven,” said Carlson.

For more information about how to get involved with Youth Haven, there is a link below. https://www.youthhaven.org/