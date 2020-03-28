YouTube channel offers virtual rides on major Disney, Universal Studios attractions

According to CBS News, with the coronavirus shutting down theme parks, technology has stepped in to make sure that quarantined Americans still have a way to experience their favorite rides. A YouTube channel is bringing Disney World, Disney Land and Universal Studios rides to people’s homes with virtual reality — for free.

The YouTube page “Virtual Disney World,” which is not affiliated with the Walt Disney Company, has compiled a free video playlist of virtual, interactive 360° rides. The list includes some of the newest attractions, such as Slinky Dog Dash and Frozen Ever After in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and even rides that are no longer available, such as Ellen’s Energy Adventure, which used to be at EPCOT in Orlando.