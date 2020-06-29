Nation’s top basketball prospect commits to Michigan State

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates shoots against River Rouge during the Tip Off Classic high school basketball game in Ypsilanti, Mich. Michigan Associated Press Division I Player of the Year Emoni Bates does not appear interested in reclassifying to graduate from Ypsilanti Lincoln High School next year. The 6-foot-9 sophomore has been projected to potentially be taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

The No. 1 prospect in the country for the class of 2022 is going to be a Michigan State Spartan.

On Monday afternoon, during a live interview on ESPN with his family surrounding him, Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates made his verbal commitment to Tom Izzo and MSU.

“I want to say thank you to Coach Iz (Izzo) for staying with me since I was a youngin’,” Bates told ESPN. “They’ve been showing love to me since I was in seventh grade. They’ve been recruiting me ever since, so it just shows that their love is genuine.”

Bates then went on to add, “I’m big on loyalty and they’ve shown me loyalty, so I have to show them love back.”

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound recruit has been described as the top player in high school regardless of class dating back to his freshman year, when he won a state championship and secured the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Bates is the first sophomore to ever be named Gatorade Player of the Year.

With his commitment to Michigan State he turned down offers from, Michigan, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, and Kentucky to name a few.