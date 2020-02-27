Michiganders are applying to serve on the redistricting commission

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS): Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today that 3,000 applications – or nearly half of the more than 6,000 applications received to date – for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission have been processed.

Benson said the public comment period is now open for the selection methodology proposed to identify the 200 semifinalists.

“The fact that so many Michiganders have applied from across the state and demographic and political spectrums shows there is tremendous interest in serving and reshaping our democracy,” said Benson in a press release.

The overview of the applicants whose applications have already been processed is available at RedistrictingMichigan.org.

The data will be updated regularly as more applications are processed. Applications have already been processed from residents in 82 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

The responsibility for drawing state and congressional electoral districts shifted to an independent commission of Michigan voters after Voters amended the state constitution in 2018.

Applications for the commission are still being accepted and must be submitted by June 1, 2020. Ultimately 13 commissioners will be randomly selected, four affiliated with the Republican party, four affiliated with the Democratic party, and five unaffiliated voters.

The commission’s 13 members will be selected from a pool of 200 semifinalists. The constitution requires that the semifinalist pool “mirror the geographic and demographic makeup of the state.” Through a public solicitation, the Department of State selected an independent third-party accounting firm, Rehman LLC, to create and conduct a weighted selection to identify the 200 semifinalists. The proposed methodology for this selection is now open for public comment at RedistrictingMichigan.org. Comments will be accepted until March 27.

More information is available at RedistrictingMichigan.org