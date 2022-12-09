LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michiganders don’t like Joe Biden or Donald Trump, and don’t want to see either the current president or the former one get re-elected in 2024.

That’s according to the findings of a poll of some 600 people, evenly divided between the Democratic and Republican parties.

The poll by the Lansing firm EPIC MRA shows that only 43% of those polled give President Biden a favorable rating, while 50 percent see him unfavorably.

That could be because slightly more than a third of those polled (37%) gave him a positive job rating, while almost two-thirds (62%) gave him a negative one.

FILE – President Joe Biden smiles as he speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company facility under construction in Phoenix, on Dec. 6, 2022. Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Although he has been out of office for two years, former president Donald Trump’s numbers are even worse, with 34% who see him favorably and 58% who don’t.

Almost equal numbers of Michiganders don’t want to see either man run for president in 2024.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Seventy percent say they’d like to see a Republican other than Trump, and 71% say they’d like to see a Democrat other than Biden. Just 17% said they think Biden should be the nominee, and just 18% said the same of Trump.

But if the two were to run against each other in 2024, the poll shows that Michiganders prefer the incumbent. Biden got the support of 47% of those polled to Trump’s 43%. The other 10% were undecided.

The poll of 600 likely voters took place between November 30th and December 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.