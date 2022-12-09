LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fresh off an election victory in November, Michiganders give high marks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer – despite their concerns about the economy.

That’s according to the findings of a poll of some 600 people, evenly divided between the Democratic and Republican parties.

The poll by the Lansing firm EPIC MRA shows that almost half of those surveyed (48%) think the state is on the right track, while 38% say it’s heading in the wrong direction. Another 14% didn’t know or refused to say.

Michiganders also seem to have faith in the governor. Her favorable rating is at 58%, while her unfavorable number is 36%.

Her job rating is slightly lower, but still above water. More than half (53%) say she’s doing an “excellent” or “pretty good” job, while 45% gave her a negative job rating. Just 2% were undecided or refused to say.

Those numbers practically mirror the results of the November election, when Whitmer got 54.5% of the vote to Republican Tudor Dixon’s 44%.

Whitmer’s positive numbers come despite the fact that Michiganders have strong concerns about the state of the state’s economy. Only one out of three (35%) give it a positive rating. Six out of ten (61%) say it’s just fair or poor.

The poll of 600 likely voters (40% Democrat, 40% Republican) took place between November 30th and December 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.