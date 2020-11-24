Michiganders invited to set world record during “Coding for Michigan” virtual event

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Michiganders are invited to join together in an attempt to achieve a Guinness World Records title during a free, online computer programming event. The purpose of the event is to help Michigan become a leader in computer science education and talent through supporting high-quality instruction.

The “Coding for Michigan” event starts at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 and ends at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. During this 24-hour period, participants can learn or relearn JavaScript programming language through a free 30-minute session. The program is suitable for all ages, with the coding lesson itself designed at the middle school level and requiring basic computer skills. Participants simply need the ability to use a computer with internet access, but no prior coding experience is needed.

“As a computer scientist and engineer myself, I am so excited to see Michiganders rise to the challenge and demonstrate that there is no better place to make computer science history than here in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “I encourage students, educators, parents, volunteers and computer users of all ages to join the challenge and work together to make history and set this world record.”

Michigan Accelerate Computer Science (MACS), launched by Accelerate4KIDS™ Foundation and the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, is organizing the event. MACS is a collaborative made up of public, private, education and community stakeholders to host this interactive, educational event as a way to promote the shared mission of increasing access to computer science education.

MACS stakeholders include:

Google

Accelerate4KIDS ™

Wayne State University

AccelerateKID ®

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

WhooSaid

Detroit Public Schools

Michigan Department of Education

For more information and to register for “Coding for Michigan,” visit here. The deadline to register is Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. and the event is free. Once registration is completed, participants will receive an email within a week of the event containing their unique username and password for logging in. If the Guinness World Records attempt is successful, participants will be sent a link where they may purchase their own official certificate directly from Guinness World Records.