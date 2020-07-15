Michiganders may resist mask mandate

On a good day, maybe about 40 to 50% of the people in Michigan are wearing masks, but the governor knows that’s not enough.

She needs to drive that number up and do it fast because her real challenge here is to change human behavior overnight. And Michigan has a history of not doing that

To prove how daunting the task is of changing human behavior. Quickly, Michigan was at a similar turning point in 1985 when it was first recommended that everybody.

Buckle up to save lives, sort of the same mask up mantra this governor is using now. And like now back then only about 20% of the motorists did use their seatbelts many complain that this was an infringement on their personal freedoms.

Sounds familiar. Many of them did not believe that lives could be saved, sound familiar, and many of them ignored the law for years.

Finally, in 2004, the compliance rate for seatbelt usage topped 98%. But this governor doesn’t have 24 years. She’s got 55 days to drive up the usage of masks and drive down the number of COVID cases.

And if that doesn’t happen, bad news schools might not open. And of course, the death rate could go up. Well, history, repeat itself. Will we wait? Or will we act now? The governor is hoping for the latter and not the former.