Michiganders rally to support police

Dozens of people gathered at the State Capitol today to show their support for the police.

6 News’ Jordan Gulkis spoke with Rod Romeyn, an organizer for the event who said the rally was about, “standing up for our police department who has been smeared so bad throughout the country.”

Romeyn said the reason for today’s event is to show support for the law enforcement officers.

There were several speakers throughout the day who shared their stories on why police are so important to the state.

This comes after thousands of people across the country have been protesting against police brutality with some asking to defund the police.

Other people who were there in support say police actually need more funding.

“I think it should be a more elevated job and they should raise the bar. to get higher quality people to make it more of an attractive job and make it a higher point in society and an higher accomplishment to become a cop,” protester Mark Wilsey said.

Other protesters said they hope more people will start showing support for law enforcement.