Michiganders rush to Hurricane Ida rescue efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Ida continues to impact the Gulf Coast, some Michiganders are going down to help.

12 people from Michigan volunteered on behalf of the Red Cross.

Cathy Anthofer-Fialon spent this afternoon getting ready to travel from Michigan to Louisiana to help out in the crisis.

“I don’t know what to expect. I will fly into Houston tomorrow afternoon hop in a rental car and it’s about 4 hours to Baton Rouge,” she said.

She will spend the next few weeks traveling to cities throughout Louisiana working with elected officials to see help people need.

“I’m so grateful to have the training to be able to go and the availability.”

Officials with the Red Cross say they have opened dozens of shelters and sent many supplies like meals, blankets, and emergency kits.

And they are not the only group from Michigan that’s going to help.

“He’s making mid-Michigan look great.”

Delhi Township fire chief Brian Ball says that one of their firefighters Jeff Butcher has a specific reason to be in Louisiana

He is highly trained in looking for and mitigating hazardous conditions that may be as a result of hurricane Ida.

“If there are any chemicals that were in a building that was damaged, he can help make a plan with the team to help mitigate that response.”

Chief Ball says 44 first responders from 24 different departments across the state will deploy to help out in the damage this category 4 hurricane caused.

As for the Red Cross, they can’t express how crucial it is to volunteer if you can

“Really we are just at the beginning of the severe hurricane season and we know its likely that there will be more storms.'”