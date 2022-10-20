LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After the overturning of Roe v Wade, the right to an abortion in the State of Michigan has been up in the air.

State courts have blocked the 1931 law criminalizing abortion from taking effect. So, for now, things have remained as they’ve been for the last 50 years.

And now, Michiganders will have the chance to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution this Election Day.

”The Roe v Wade thing has been an ongoing battle for Right to Life of Michigan and pro-lifers around the country since 1973,” said Right to Life Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon.

On the other side, a group called Reproductive Freedom for All says its goal is to give women the freedom to choose. They gathered more than 750,000 signatures, which put Proposal 3 on the ballot for everyone to decide.

Regardless of how many signatures it received, opponents say the initiative took advantage of the Roe v Wade ruling and wasn’t completely clear when gathering signatures.

”So, I think that there was a lot of anger and confusion and people were very upset and the sponsors of this proposition capitalized on that, without really people understanding the full context of this proposal,” said Marnon.

They say the full language in the ballot isn’t what voters think it is

“It’s very extreme and very far-reaching, and the language was intentionally, in my opinion, very vague in order to be overly broad to encompass a whole host of things that I don’t think people realize,” said Marnon.

Pro-choice advocates say that’s not the case.

”I think the ballot language is clear. It is spelled out what our proposal does,” said Nicole Wells-Stallworth of Planned Parenthood Michigan.

She says it would codify the right to reproductive freedom and the right to access all of the reproductive healthcare that Michiganders have been able to access over the course of the last 50 years

“The claims that are anything other than what it says it is and does, is extreme. And it is a fear tactic and a scare tactic to try to trick voters into making abortion illegal,” she said.

These two aren’t on the same page when it comes to what voters should do, but they’re both urging people to go to the polls.