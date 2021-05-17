Michiganders weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court taking abortion case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it will weigh in on a case challenging Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

The decision could impact abortion laws across the nation including in Michigan. The court’s decision to take this case has some concerned about what this might mean for women’s reproductive rights, while others are hopeful.

Genevieve Marnon is someone excited about the courts decision.

“The first thought was, ‘oh my gosh I can’t believe this is real,’ ” Marnon said.

Marnon is the Legislative Director for the nonprofit, Right to Life of Michigan. She supports the U.S. Supreme Court taking the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case from Mississippi.

“We’ve been waiting for this kind of case to make its way to the supreme court for years,” Marnon said.

This case dates back to 2018. The Mississippi legislature passed a law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

A U.S. Court of Appeals blocked the law because right now states cannot ban abortions before fetal viability, which is around 22 weeks or later.

But now this case has made it all the way to the U.S. supreme court, and the Justices have decided to review it.

Marnon said this is a step toward overturning a different landmark case from 1973.

“The fact that the Supreme Court is willing to hear this case tells me that they are going to potentially review Roe v. Wade,” Marnon said.

Marnon said the court’s decision on this case wouldn’t just impact Mississippi.

“It sends the decision back to each individual state and they can decide for themselves as an individual state whether they’re going to allow abortion fully.. not at all or with some restrictions,” Marnon said.

But not everyone is pleased about the court’s decision. The President of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Lori Carpentier, put out a statement writing, “If SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade… Michiganders could lose the right to control their own bodies and decide if, when, and how to become a parent.”

With the supreme court having a conservative majority, 6 to 3, Marnon said she’s optimistic about the possibility of closing the door on abortions.

“I really have genuine hope that Roe will finally go,” Marnon said.

The Supreme Court Justices are expected to reach a decision on this case by Summer 2022.