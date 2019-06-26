Michiganders will be able to go online to see how much lead and copper is in their water

On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new initiative designed to let Michiganders know how much lead and copper is in their drinking water.

“My administration is continuing to work towards real and permanent solutions to ensure that every Michigander can bathe their children and give them a glass of clean drinking water.”

Stricter water sampling rulers were approved last year through the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act. Now, people will be able to see the test results online.

Sean McBrearty is the Michigan Clean Water Action Program Organizer and he says people being able to see how much lead is in their water will force change.

“Just as we’ve seen with the PFAs crisis going on in Michigan we find more when we test more so we’re probably going to see people taking action. “

Governor Whitmer’s 2019 budget included 120 million dollars to address the lead contamination and 60 million for placing filtered hydration stations in Schools, but her budget has not been approved.

“If anything it’s going to lead to some public outcry that the legislature right now is not adopting a budget plan that’s going to fully fund removing lead service lines across Michigan,” said McBrearty.

Right now there are over 500,000 lead service lines still in use in Michigan, the most of any other state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will host three virtual town hall meetings July 9-11th.

The virtual town halls, as well as the lead and copper data results can be found at www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe