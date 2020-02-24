Michigan’s 55th district court judge steps down after 15 years

Kalamazoo, Mich. — (WLNS):

Judge Thomas P. Boyd, who has served on the 55th District Court Mental Health Court Team is stepping down.

The Judge Boyd was appointed Assistant Attorney General in 1995 by Attorney General Frank Kelley. His responsibilities within the Department of Attorney General included criminal, civil, administrative and legislative law.

In June 2005, he was appointed to the bench to replace retired Judge Pamela McCabe. Judge Boyd was elected in 2006 to serve the remainder of Judge McCabe’s term. He was reelected in 2008 and 2014 for six-year terms. His current term expires Dec. 31, 2020.

Judge Boyd leads the 55th District Court Mental Health Court (MHC) team. MHC is an incentive-based motivational program founded on Recovery Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC) principles designed to engage participants in treatment with the goals of improving their lives and reducing recidivism.

Judge Boyd was selected to participate in the Michigan Supreme Court’s Pilot Project on Jury Reform in 2008. This project was recognized in 2012 by the National Center on State Courts with the G. Thomas Munsterman Award for Jury Innovation.

Judge Boyd was appointed by the Governor to the Indigent Defense Advisory Commission, 2011 and to the legislatively created Michigan Indigent Defense Commission in 2014 and, again, in 2018. As an appointee, Judge Boyd represents the Michigan District Judges Association (MDJA). He was also appointed by the Governor to serve as Chair of the legislatively created Michigan Trial Court Funding Commission.

Most recently, he has been designated by Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack as a member of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration in 2019. Judge Boyd is active in the MDJA where he is a past President.