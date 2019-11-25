Michigan’s bus infrastructure receives nearly $13M in funding

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced $12.8 million in grants to reform Michigan’s bus infrastructure.

The grant is just a portion of a $423 million transit infrastructure grant awarded across the U.S. to improve the safety and mobility of the bus system for riders.

“More people travel by bus than any other form of public transportation,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure and helping to improve bus service nationwide.”

Michigan projects selected to receive funding are as follows:

The City of Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) will receive $8.5 million to purchase new fareboxes to modernize its fare collection system. The new fareboxes will reduce the frequency and cost of repairs, improve boarding times and expand fare payment options for passengers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.