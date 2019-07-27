Michigan’s fallen law enforcement officers honored in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of people from across the state came together today in downtown Lansing to remember Michigan’s law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

A new monument was revealed that honors their lives.

Those at the dedication want to make sure these officers are recognized and remembered for years to come.

“My husband was a Detroit officer killed in the line of duty, May 25, 1995,” said Diane Philpot.

“My husband was killed in the line of duty in 2003,” said Katy Sherwood.

“I’m the surviving spouse of Patrick Hill from the Detroit Police Department end of watch 10/19/2013,” said Deodge Hill.

Philpot, Sherwood, and Hill are just three of the hundreds of family members who have lost a husband, wife, parent, or friend in the line of duty.

“It’s a huge, huge memorial for all law enforcement officers cause it’s a long time coming, we should have had this many, many years ago,” said Philpot.

Philpot is a past commissioner of the Michigan Law Enforcement Memorial and has been involved with the project for 20 years, to build a monument remembering those who have served.

“Just because all the law enforcement officers are at peace, and now they have a place that they can just sit and be with them and feel them when they’re here, cause I think they’re all here and they’re all smiling, so that’s what we wanted, and it came out beautiful,” said Philpot.

The monument was revealed to the public today with each name engraved in stone one below the other.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it serves a reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We count on them for our safety and our security and for us to be able to live normal everyday lives, and I think people don’t appreciate that enough,” said Nessel.

“To see the continued honor not only for him, but for everybody that’s come since him, and before him, and unfortunately the ones that will be in the future, they need a place, and they need their name here, they need to be part of Michigan’s history,” said Sherwood.

If you’d like to see the monument for yourself, the permanent location is in downtown Lansing at the corner of Allegan Street and Butler Boulevard.