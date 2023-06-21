DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is hosting its first in-person Environmental Justice Conference this Wednesday and Thursday in Detroit.

Hosted by the Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the two-day conference is happening June 21-22 at the University of Detroit-Mercy.

People attending the conference including business leaders, advocates, government representatives, academics and many other community members.

The opening keynote address was delivered by Dr. Jalonne White-Newsome, a Detroit native and Senior Director for Environmental Justice at the White House Council on Environmental Quality.

Other speakers include Debra Shore, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5 Administrator, University of Detroit-Mercy President Donald Taylor and Regina Strong from the Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate.

“The time is now for us to ensure equity as we address climate and incorporate justice as we address issues that can be solved together with community, advocates, industry and government working together. This is such an important two days,” said Strong.

The state’s first Environmental Justice conference took place virtually in 2021.

