DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michiganders along the US-12 Heritage Trail are gearing up for “Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale,” Aug. 11-13.

Every year, people along the US-12 highway corridor, which stretches more than 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit, rustle up their knickknacks and goods and stake out their years along the highway.

The highway originated in 1825, when the U.S. government appropriated $3,000 to build the second highway in the nation, laid out along an ancient Native American trail. It has been used and maintained continually since that time, and stretches from Aberdeen, Wash., to Detroit, Mich.

In the mid-Michigan area, the heritage trail stretches across St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties and the northern part of Lenawee County Counties on its route from New Buffalo to Detroit.

“You will find everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, live entertainment and much more,” said the US-12 Heritage Trail website. “Perhaps even more interesting than the ‘treasures’ are the people you will meet along the way. The sales can be found along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots and fields.”

The heritage trail site called the corridor garage sale “Americana at its best.”