Michigan’s no fault accident victims left with no care

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s recent auto insurance adjustment does not change things for insured accident victims that need long-term care. The new auto insurance law that took effect July 1st cut back reimbursements rates for home care providers, leaving several people with no one to take care of them.

Last month 6 news sat down with John Wicke, a car accident victim. Since reimbursement rates decreased for care providers, he’s been searching for a facility that could take over his care.

Now he’s at Sparrow hospital and he still has no plan.

“Not a lot of companies want to take the risk when they don’t know what their rate would be,” said Sonja, Hoxie, Wicke’s case manager.

This led care providers to stop providing services for auto accident victims like Wicke.

“We’re having difficulty getting him placed at a lot of facilities because they either don’t have openings or because he’s on the ventilator for more than just at night they don’t have the means to meet that need,” said Hoxie.

She says it’s unfair. “These are benefits that John paid in for his pit from the moment he started driving. These are benefits that he’s entitled to, this change didn’t occur before John’s accident,” said Hoxie.

Lawmakers created a bi-partisan bill to help victims like Wicke but no hearing date has been set. Another legislation that offered $25 million to care providers was passed. The funding will bridge the gap for the reimbursement decrease. Home health care agencies say the funds are not enough and it’s a complicated process.

“The only answer that we have right now,is to find a legislative solution to ensure that patients get the care that they need to continue to thrive and really for some folks survive,” said Todd Judd, President of Michigan Brain Injury Provider Council.

Senator Mike Shirkey’s office told 6 news they plan to find another solution to this to help auto accident victims.

As legislators work towards finding an answer, leaders at Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services says they are there to help.

” Whether it’s helping them look through complaints, working on applications that a provider would need to access the legislature set up or being a resource to the governor and to the legislature for information on what’s happening to families,” said Anita Fox, director of Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services.