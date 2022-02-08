LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As COVID hospitalizations begin to fall around the state, the Michigan House passes legislation that would allocate $300 million to hospitals and health care centers. It’s part of a larger $1.2 billion COVID spending plan.

Officials with the Ingham County Health Department said the county and the state could be on the back end of the omicron-lead COVID surge. While this update seems promising, they said COVID cases are still higher than any other point in the pandemic.

“18,010, that’s more than half of all the cases we had in 2021; and is more than all the cases we had in 2020,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

That was a sobering reminder as new data from the health department shows COVID positive cases starting to slide towards what rates were like before the omicron surge. Data from both Sparrow and McLaren shows in-patient numbers and ICU visits are going down.

Expanding the view to the state level, all age groups have hit the highest case rates compared to any point in the last two years.

“The hospital rates are high because the total number of cases are just so high,” said Vail

The update comes at the same time the Michigan house passes a $1.2 billion spending plan. One of the key points would invest $300 million for recruitment and retention bonuses for hospital staff. Staffing shortages have been a major burden throughout the statewide health care system. So much that several hospitals were approved to get army medical teams to help. Over the weekend, a sixth team arrived to support health care workers at Sparrow.

“By nature, we are used to being thrown into situations that weren’t necessarily what we thought we would be in. Did I think I would be running a medical team augmenting a hospital in a pandemic? no I did not, but that’s where I found myself today and I am proud to do it,” said Army Col. Jill Sanders.

The spending plan is now heading to the Michigan Senate, if approved, it will head over the governor’s desk.