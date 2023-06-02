MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — “Michigan’s Smallest Bar” will soon be serving drinks in Muskegon, starting with nonalcoholic beverages this weekend.

Owner Jason Lummen says the new bar called The Peoples Cider Co. Muskegon will give people a new place to get a cold drink in the Western Market district. It’s an expansion of his bar in Grand Rapids.

The tiny space is one of the storefronts in the seasonal Chalet business district on Western Avenue near First Street.

“We vend at the Muskegon Farmer’s Market here so on my way out of town, I’m always driving past here, I see these Chalets, these small business spaces, and I always thought, ‘Oh, they’ll never allow a bar in there.’ And this year we pitched the city of Muskegon and they thought it was a good idea, too,” Lummen said.

The bar has only three seats on the inside and a maximum capacity of seven people including the staff.

Lummen said he has not been able to find a smaller bar in the state.

“I’m willing to get the tape measure out and grab some cider and go anywhere in Michigan and figure that out,” he said. “I’m saying that and I would love it if somebody could prove me wrong.”

Linda and Darrel Knibbs stopped by the new business Friday to see just how small it really is.

“I said to him today, ‘Let’s go down to the little bar,’ but then unfortunately it’s not quite ready yet — but it will be soon,” Linda Knibbs said.

Linda and Darrel Knibbs stop outside “Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon. (June 2, 2023)

The bar is awaiting final approval for its liquor license, which could happen within the next couple weeks.

“I love it. Absolutely love it’s just such a cute thing to have here and I think it’s going to be real busy,” Darrel Knibbs said.

The bar has two seats outside and is in a social district, which allows customers to move within the area with their drink.

“If it is really busy and it’s really hot, I definitely just would take it to go,” Darrel Knibbs said.

To-go sales are the plan for turning a bar so small into a successful business.

“People are down here, they’re walking around. We are one of 18 chalets, so maybe you’ll come here grab a cider to go and go shop down the way,” Lummen said.

The location will be seasonal, open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in the summer months. It will be open on Saturdays only in October.