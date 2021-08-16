Michigan’s uninsured car accident victims now have unlimited coverage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced today that uninsured car accident victims like passengers or pedestrians can now receive unlimited medical coverage if the accident happened between May 2019 to July 2020.

This comes one year after the new auto insurance law went into effect. Originally uninsured passengers and pedestrians involved in car accidents could only receive a maximum of $250,000 in medical coverage. Now that cap has been removed, if the accident was before July 2020.

“We are happy that this matter has been successfully resolved. As a consumer protection agency, DIFS is always focused on the best interest of Michigan consumers,” said Anita Fox, Director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. “The premature imposition of a $250,000 cap could have severely impacted the lives of Michigan drivers and uninsured passengers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. As always, DIFS is here to help consumers and we will continue to do everything possible to ensure Michiganders have the insurance protection they are entitled to receive,” she said in a statement.

Those who are eligible should wait to be contacted or call DIFS.