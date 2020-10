LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those with the Mikey 23 Foundation will hold a soft opening this afternoon regarding its new partnership with the Capital Area Transportation Authority.

The Lansing nonprofit organization is creating new benches for the city’s bus stops along with doors and kitchen cabinets.

They’ll be created by young artists, donated by The Gillespie Group.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.