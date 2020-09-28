Microsoft 365 investigating outage of services

Redmond, Washington (WLNS) — Microsoft Office 365 said on Twitter they’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.
We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020
At this time, users may not be able to access some or all of its Microsoft 365 platforms.
The company said Monday before 7 p.m. EST that they implemented a recent change, but did not observe an increase in successful connections.
“We’re working to evaluate mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause. Please visit status.office.com for additional information on this issue,” they wrote.