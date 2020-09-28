Microsoft 365 investigating outage of services

FILE – This April 12, 2016 file photo shows the Microsoft logo in Issy-les-Moulineaux, outside Paris, France. Ongoing demand for Microsoft’s cloud computing services help softened the blow of the coronavirus pandemic on the software giant’s other products during the first three months of the year. The company on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.75 billion, up 22% from the same period last year. Net income of $1.40 per share beat Wall Street expectations of $1.27 a share. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Redmond, Washington (WLNS) — Microsoft Office 365 said on Twitter they’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

At this time, users may not be able to access some or all of its Microsoft 365 platforms.

The company said Monday before 7 p.m. EST that they implemented a recent change, but did not observe an increase in successful connections.

“We’re working to evaluate mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause. Please visit status.office.com for additional information on this issue,” they wrote.