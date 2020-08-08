Mid-American Conference cancels fall football season due to COVID-19

This weekend thousands of people were supposed to cheer on their favorite NASCAR drivers at Michigan International Speedway.

This year, fans will be doing that from their couches.

Track President, Rick Brenner, says every year the biggest prep is for the fans, like setting up the campground, which usually holds more than 25,000 people.

This year, MIS has one focus, drivers and their safety.

As for fans who already bought tickets?

"They have a couple of options on what to do including a 100% credit for next year if they choose to use it to come back. We're doing everything we can to make it as easy as possible on our guests and host a safe fun event and we look forward to having them back here in 20-21." Said Rick Brenner, President of Michigan International Speedway.