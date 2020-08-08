Mid-American Conference cancels fall football season due to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mid-American Conference announced it’s cancelling fall football season due to COVID-19 player health and safety, according to Watch Stadium.

Mid-American Conference took a huge financial hit when Power 5’s cut non-conference games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar