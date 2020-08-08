Mid-American Conference cancels fall football season due to COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mid-American Conference announced it’s cancelling fall football season due to COVID-19 player health and safety, according to Watch Stadium.
Mid-American Conference took a huge financial hit when Power 5’s cut non-conference games.
Huge news: Mid-American cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. MAC took a huge financial hit when Power 5’s cut nonconference games & intends to try & play in spring, sources said #RIPMACtion https://t.co/V8F488nrF0— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2020