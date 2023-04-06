LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Four mid-Michigan animal shelters are getting a financial jump-start from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The grant money comes from the 2023 Animal Welfare Fund. MDARD allocated around $150,000 for 34 state-registered animal shelters.

Michiganders who offered to support the fund as part of their voluntary contributions on their state tax returns helped make the grants possible, according to MDARD.

Since 2010, MDARD has distributed more than $1.8 million to 283 animal shelters.

The following mid-Michigan shelters are getting money from the fund:

Greater Hillsdale Humane Society – $4,000

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter – $2,800

Ionia County Animal Shelter – $5,000

Michigan Association of Animal Control Officers (MAACO) – $3,000

The grants’ funds help shelters pay for spay and neuter programs, animal care education, and training, among other things.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland thanked Michigan taxpayers for their role in making the grants possible.

“Over the past few years, we have seen a steady increase in not only the number of shelters applying for grants but also in the amount of funds being requested,” said Wineland in a press release. “This funding makes a significant, positive impact on Michigan’s animals and the people who care for them.”