GREATER LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are two days away from New Year’s Eve, and local restaurants, bars and other businesses are getting ready for big crowds.

For lots of people, New Year’s Eve means a late night at the bar, having fun. And businesses have to be ready for huge numbers coming in.

So what are they doing to make sure they’re ready? “Definitely, we needed to prepare as far as getting liquor and ordering food,” said Noah Lynch, assistant manager at Nuthouse Sports Grill. “Especially with the day after, New Year’s Day, with all the football games and stuff going on. Definitely need a lot of food. I know we have some parties planned for that day.”

In addition to the drinks and food, Nuthouse will have some special events on Sunday. “We do have The Corzo Effect this year. They’re an R and B band; they’re pretty awesome,” Lynch said. “We’re going to be charging $10 at the door on the 31st. That’s going to include, with the $10, a glass of champagne for the midnight toast.”

Nuthouse Bar and Grill (WLNS)

Lynch said the restaurant wants to see [almost] as many people in the house as possible. “I just hope to see as many people as we can fit in here,” he said. “Our capacity is 290, so hopefully we can reach 290.”

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Meridian Township is another place prepping for that special last day of the year. They’re a more family-friendly place, with plenty of fun things for kids to do. And, for the kids-at-heart–cocktails.

“All you have to do is worry about just coming in, having a great time, having some free activities with our trivia, our karaoke and our live band that will be on stage,” said High Caliber General Manager Zach Bingham.

I asked them if they were stocked up on the liquor.

“Oh, absolutely–it’s New Year’s; we have to,” said Bingham.

High Caliber Karting and Entertainment (WLNS)

The High Caliber building usually closes at 8 p.m. on Sundays. But for New Year’s Eve, it will be open until 12:30 a.m. And when the clock strikes midnight, balloons will cascade from the ceiling.

“Last year was our biggest New Year’s Eve party we’ve had yet. And it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger every year, because people realize that we are the fun place to go and hang out,” said Bingham. “Because we’re more than just a bar–we’re activities as well.”

So, whether you’re looking for a crowded club or family fun, mid-Michigan has you covered.