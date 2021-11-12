Mid-Michigan brothers win 5 state motocross championships

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — 7 and 11-years-old with 5 state championship titles. Brothers, Wyatt and Aiden Canfield, have been moto crossing since they were 2.

Instead of a backyard jungle gym, the Canfields have a backyard super cross track that the boys use to practice.

7-year-old, Wyatt, picked up his first state championship trophy this past weekend.

“I got 20 plaques all from this year,” Wyatt said.

He’s following in his older brother, Aiden’s, footsteps.

“He was scared. I made him do it once, he cased it a little bit. I said do it again, then he perfectly cleared it,” Aiden said.

Aiden said he’s won more than 500 trophies since he started racing. Their parents, Monica and Josh, said the sport has taken the brothers all across Michigan and even the country.

“Probably between 500 and 1,000 races. The furthest we’ve gone is Tennessee and that was for the nationals,” they said.

Monica said motocross runs in the family.

“He and I have rode recreationally for years and then when we had Aiden. Of course we wanted to get him into it too,” Monica said.

Racing season goes from Spring to Fall, so it overlaps with the school year. Because of that, the brothers chose home schooling.

“Lighthouse Connection Academy which is a tuition free online public school and they have the freedom to do school from virtually anywhere,” Monica said.

Wyatt and Aiden said they balance school with biking. The brothers have got big plans for their future. Any guesses what they might be?

“I wanna be a professional dirt biker when I grow up,” Aiden said.

They said wherever this journey takes them, however many bumps in the road, they’ll be side by side helping each other along the ride.