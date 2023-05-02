A dozen donuts from Groovy Donuts (Photo/Groovy Donuts)

Ice cream and an entree (Photo/RJ’s Metropolitan Ice Cream Co.)

Donuts and ice cream will be two of mid-Michigan’s representatives at the annual Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses Awards Gala on Tuesday.

Groovy Donuts of East Lansing and Williamston and RJ’s Metropolitan Ice Cream Co. of Jackson, are among 11 “Michigan Small Business Development Center best small businesses” recognized at the event.

The 11 businesses will receive their awards during livestream event at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It’s great to see these entrepreneurs get recognized for all the hard work and passion that goes into their businesses,” said J.D. Collins, CEO of the Michigan Small Business Development Center, in a press release.

“The Michigan SBDC’s mission is to help small businesses succeed, and this impressive list demonstrates the impact we aim to have with all our clients,” Collins said.

These Michigan small business are also being recognized by SBDC at the gala:

City Shield Security Services–Wayne County

Barney’s Bake House Bakery–Bay County

Eagle Link, LLC–Delta County

Freedom Counseling, LLC–Kalamazoo County

Groovy Donuts–Ingham County

Ludington Meat Company–Mason County

RJ’s Metropolitan Ice Cream Co.–Jackson County

Sand Bay Marina Sales, Service & Storage–Presque Isle County

Stafford’s Hospitality, Inc.–Emmet County

Thumb Roast Coffee–Sanilac County

Wood Shop Social–Isabella County