Mid-Michigan businesses offering vaccine incentives to employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The effort to get more people vaccinated continues. And some businesses are now offering employees an incentive to roll up their sleeves.

Around 50% of the eligible population in Ingham County have been vaccinate, but health experts say the goal is to get that number to 70 percent.

Today the owners of Saddleback BBQ announced a $100 cash bonus to encourage their workers to get vaccinated.

The owner of Saddleback tells 6 News the incentive is 100% voluntary.

“Honestly the thing that triggered this was that we are becoming worried that we might be reaching a point where there are more doses of the vaccine available then there are people willing to take it,” co-owner of Saddleback BBQ Travis Stolkier said. “And we feel like businesses and other people in the community need to encourage in any way possible to consider getting the vaccine if it’s right for them. “

And they’re not the only business doing it. Buddy’s Pizza is also offering employees who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine a $25 gift card and monthly raffles with winners taking $500.

Nationally, chains like Aldi’s, Dollar General and Kroger are offering employees some type of payment.

Today the Ingham County Health Department says the MSU Pavilion will be accepting walk-ins for the Pfizer COVI-19 vaccines on Friday between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.