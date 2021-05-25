Mid-Michigan communities honor George Floyd one year after his death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 9 minutes and 29 seconds. That’s how long the First Presbyterian Church of Holt knelt in silence. That’s because exactly one year ago, that’s how long ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck killing him.

Mary Lee Hultin helped organize tonight’s vigil. She said George Floyd’s death completely shook our country and our world.

“It was an earth shaking an earth quaking moment in our history,” Hultin said.

Ben Rumbaugh is a pastor at the church. He asked everyone to reflect on this past year since Floyd’s death.

“But a year later… where are we? How far have we come? Where is your heart?” Pastor Rumbaugh said.

On the other side of town, there was another vigil for Floyd. Dozens of people showed up in front of the Capitol. Joy Gleason was one of them.

“We will always remember how his death changed America and got us really started on a path of healing and racial reconciliation,” Gleason said.

Gleason said the fight for racial justice pushes forward everyday.

“It’s not easy… it’s not going to be easy.. it’s a very long road but its personal to me,” Gleason said.

Today, for many mid-Michigan residents it’s time to honor Floyd’s life, a life they say is gone too soon.