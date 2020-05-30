Mid-Michigan could be the next region to reopen under the MI Safe Start Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– During a press conference today, Governor Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said that the region to reopen could happening soon.

“As we continue to aggressively increase testing and the downward trend in cases continue across the state, in the upcoming days, we will be able to move forward different regions of the state in the MI Safe Start Plan,” said Dr. Khaldun.

Region five and seven, the Lansing and Jackson regions, could be next to reopen.

“We actually have a call tomorrow to discuss the next phases of this reengagement and what that looks like and I think context is always important and that is part of the conversation we are having tomorrow,” said Whitmer.

Linda Vail with the Ingham County Health Department says that she isn’t surprised.

“We’ve done a lot of testing, I think the testing capacity and the incredible amount of testing we’ve been able to do, has probably been a large part of getting us to the position we are in right now, which is really poised to start opening some additional things,” said Vail.

Governor Whitmer says there are multiple factors that play a role into deciding which regions will be next to open.

“We are looking at our ramping up of our testing, we’ve made incredible strides,” said Whitmer, “also we are working to watch the numbers of beds in our hospitals, hospitalizations, death rates.”

The governor added that these decisions will be based on “context,” adding that 100 cases for one area may be minimal, but 100 cases in another could be detrimental.

For Lansing and Jackson regions, it looks like things are headed in the right direction.

“Daily incidents of cases trending downwards, two to three weeks at a time, percent positives trending downwards for two to three weeks at a time, as well as that hospital capacity,” said Vail.

The governor has not indicated when she will announce the next region to reopen.

