Mid-Michigan couple gets national attention for saving old houses near Grand Ledge

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS)- They say that buying a home is an investment, and Dave and Brittany Rademacher of Mid-Michigan, like investing in old homes and posting about it on Instagram.

“We’re just trying to keep these homes alive, and in the hands of people, I think it’s easy that they can be just dismissed,” said homeowner, Brittany Rademacher.

It started around 5 years ago or so, they purchased an old mansion that had been converted into apartments in the Grand Ledge area. They did some remodeling and turned it into a family home.

Since, they have moved south of Grand Ledge and are now living and renovating an old home built in the late 1800s, keeping its roots, but adding modern conveniences and everyone’s watching.

“We started our Instagram account to kind of document it for friends and family and show how far we’ve come and a couple of thousand people started following along,” said Dave Rademacher.

The couple was even featured in The New York Times for saving old houses and giving them new life. Both say that the home has already given back to them in specials ways.

“I feel like since we’ve been here, it’s happier because it’s being cared for. It kind of loves you back for taking care of it in a way,” said Brittany, as she admired the home’s front porch.

The couple plans to revamp the entire location and raise their children there, but as we all know, life is full of surprises and they say anything can change. But one thing is for sure, they plan to always live in an old house no matter where they land.