Mid-Michigan family shares story of adoption; encourages people to open their homes to kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In Michigan, there are approximately 13,000 children in foster care and hundreds of children who still need an adoptive family.

Lansing-area couple Melisa and Richard Keck have 9 kids, but only one biological child together. 7-year-old Eli was the first child they adopted. They originally didn’t plan to adopt any more kids, but when Eli’s cousin, Mason needed a home, they couldn’t say no.

“To keep them out of the system and keep them where they need to be with family, that’s what we chose to do and then they just kept coming. We have sibling groups that we took, that are related to other kids in our home. They need to be together. They need to be where they’re comfortable and the people they’ve grown up with, so that’s how we ended up with some of our other ones,” Melisa said.

Now, they share their story in hopes of inspiring people about the need in Michigan, not only to foster and adopt but, also the importance of keeping siblings and family members together.

“It’s hard but it’s definitely worth it. And I definitely recommend keeping siblings together. We initially just ended up with one sibling and then they just kept triggering in. We ended up with Isaiah and surprise comes baby and then every time we got the call we’re like, ‘yes’. We never said no,” Melisa said.

As for how they keep a routine?

“We take it one day at a time. Sometimes it’s like Jurassic park, sometimes it’s smooth,” Melisa said.

16-year-old Payton also helps out.

“It’s definitely a change and definitely hard, but it’s worth it for sure, cause knowing that they have a home and they can be safe is probably one of the best things you can ever get,” Payton said.

For anyone considering opening their homes to kids looking for a forever family, Richard and Melisa’s message is this.

“Jump in, full feet. Your family’s gonna think you’re crazy, but they’ll be supportive. We get that all the time like what are you guys thinking, but it’s not about us, it’s about them and it’s worth it.”

More information about fostering and adopting children can be found here.