Mid-Michigan farmers still facing harvesting problems

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – You’d think by the time snow hits the ground, Michigan farmers would be finished with the year’s work.

Well, Mother Nature says, think again.

After a tough harvesting season, farmers are still at work in mid-Michigan, and even with snow on the ground, they’re hoping to get the job done soon.

“We’ve just been fighting this on both ends of the season it feels like, and I think most farmers are going be really happy to just have 2019 behind us,” said Stockbridge farmer Tim Boring.

First it was rain back in the Spring and now it’s snow in mid-November.

Boring says this season hasn’t been easy.

“It feels like more like mid-December or mid-January at this point, so it’s not terribly uncommon that we’re harvesting here in November, but what’s really different this year is that we got snow everywhere and just these really cold temperatures,” said Boring.

“Any time there’s snow on the crop, when we go to harvest that and run it through a combine, it just plugs the whole interior of the combine up with snow, so really that’s kept farmers all across Michigan out of the field here for the last few days,” said Boring.

He says the goal is to usually wrap up harvesting around Thanksgiving, but that probably won’t be the case this year.

“It’s been a hard season for farmers all the way through,” said Boring.

But despite the trouble, Boring says he’s appreciative of the support he’s received from the community.

“You’ll drive around in the evenings and see lights on combines and lights in fields moving, so farmers are really pushing hard this year just to get everything wrapped up,” said Boring.