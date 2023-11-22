MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Fire Administration reports that an average of 2,300 residential fires happened on Thanksgiving Day between 2017 and 2019.

Those fires resulted in an average of five deaths, 26 injuries and $26 million in property loss, the agency reports. And nearly 74% of those fires were related to cooking.

Area fire departments are encouraging residents to “cook carefully” this Thanksgiving Day.

(FILE/WLNS)

One Cresenwood Rd. fire Wednesday morning started in the kitchen, East Lansing Fire Department officials confirmed with 6 News. No one was harmed, but it serves as a stark warning that fire officials are bracing for more calls like this,

“This point of the year is when we start seeing an up-tick in the number of residential fire calls,” said Tavis Millerov, Fire Marshal for the Meridian Township Fire Department. “Could be anything from kitchen fires to whole house fires.”

In Delhi Township, Assistant Fire Chief Leo Allaire said his department knows Thanksgiving Day will be a busy one.

(FILE/WLNS)

“Thanksgiving is the one day of the year where fires double in the United States,” he tells 6 News.

Allaire said there are number of factors in the increase of fires. From experimental cooking, to the chaos of holiday visitors and using space heaters to beat the chill are all common causes.

“During the holiday cooking with a clean stove,” advised Allaire. “Remove food grease build-up from the burners on the stove top, the oven.”

Fire officials also advise keeping as many flammable items out of the kitchen as possible and to remain focused on the cooking.

Meridian Township Fire Marshall Millerov said keeping an eye on the cooking is important.

“People who host your family holidays know that it’s typically chaos,” he said. “Pay attention when you’re cooking. Make sure you are doing it safely.”

(FILE/WLNS)

And if you decide you want to deep fry that turkey, Grand Ledge Area Fire Department Fire Inspector Lt. Jeff Wortley has some caution as well.

“Keeping it away from the building itself, any type of gas cans or propane tanks,” he said. “As well as, moving it off of decks and putting it onto a hard, concrete surface or dirt surface.”

Fire officials remind residents to test their carbon monoxide and fire detectors this holiday season. (FILE/WLNS)

Fire officials also remind residents to check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as part of the holiday preparations – and to help avoid and prevent a tragedy this holiday.