LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing and Mason gun and knife show is in town for the weekend.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public. They stated their ruling was a matter of self defense.

“It’s definitely a big win for everybody,” said gun owner Jake Herschfus.

Supporters of the ruling said this helps secure the right to own guns, while those opposed want fewer guns on the street.

Local gun owners said the ruling helps everyone.

“It’s definitely a win for the whole country as a whole. It helps solidify our gun rights, as a second amendment, it says it shall not be infringed,” Herschfus said.

But he said the right should also come with education.

“Our beliefs are that every citizen should be able to have a firearm and I definitely think that if you do want to take that opportunity, you should have the proper training, and know everything about the weapon that you have in your house,” he said.

Last weekend, President Joe Biden signed a gun violence bill that will make it harder for young people to buy guns, allow local authorities to temporarily take weapons from those judged to be dangerous and increase funding to mental health programs throughout the country.

One visitor at the gun show said taking away guns from young people is not the answer.

“I got my handgun with a permit and i think they should continue doing that, probably with rifles and shotguns too,” said Javier Garcia, a local gun owner.

They said carrying in public could help in situations like shootings.

“The more armed the good citizens are, the easier it is to stop and prevent these horrible tragedies from happening,” Herschfus said.

Gun owners said the second amendment is ultimately their right, and they are happy the Supreme Court is defending it.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. We have the right to bear arms and I think we should stick to it,” Garcia said.