Mid-Michigan Health Departments facing work overload amid COVID-19

The pandemic has impacted us all, but especially health departments that officials say are being stretched thin.

From contact tracing and having to follow emergency plans they never though they’d have to use, health officials say this year they’ve seen an increase in their workload.

Marcus Cheatham, health officer at the Mid-Michigan District Health Department says having to perform regular duties on top of new tasks created by the pandemic with the same number of staff has been difficult.

“Of course we’re having a lot of issues with people not being safe, not following emergency orders, so we get a lot of reports of people wanting us to follow up,” Cheatham said. “We can’t possibly keep up with the work load and we have to prioritize.”

Sarah Surna, community health promotion specialist at the Barry Eaton Health Department says staff has had to adapt and learn new things quickly.

“We’ve really exercised a lot of our emergency plans. plans that you write hoping that you never have to use launching into those and some of those means learning to do new things,” Surna said.

Public health officials say you can do your part by making sure you answering the phone and have space in your voice-mails in case the health department needs to reach you.



