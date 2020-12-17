Mid-Michigan healthcare workers react to getting vaccinated for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Today a handful of Michiganders who work in mid-Michigan hospitals got vaccinated for COVID-19, a moment many have waited for.

Both Sparrow and McLaren hospitals vaccinated their frontline caregivers in what both called a historic and incredible moment. Workers said they felt, “Hopeful. Grateful. Honored.”

“I think we have hope now. Because that’s what we all live with. Hope for the future,” said Sparrow ICU doctor Rajit Pahwa.

These healthcare workers will now be able to take care of their patients with ease. Something they haven’t felt in months.

“It’s been very challenging for the last few months its been hard for all of us losing patients and you know not seeing them go home to their family,” said Sparrow nurse, Chelsey Towns.

Sparrow hospital plans to vaccinate around 500 of its frontline workers and McLaren as well. McLaren hopes to receive more than just the Pfizer vaccine next week.

“We’re hoping for next week. Not only for the Pfizer but were hoping for the Moderna, too,” said Linda M. Peterson MD, Chief Medical Officer of McLaren Hospital.