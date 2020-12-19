Mid-Michigan honors U.S. veterans with a “Wreaths Across America” celebration

Fowlerville, Mich. (WLNS) — At cemeteries across the country, people honored fallen U.S. veterans with a wreath as a part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Greenwood Cemetery in mid-Michigan was one of them.

Mid-Michiganders came to the cemetery to remember fallen U.S. veterans while honoring those who serve.

Olivia Verfaillie brought her grandchildren. She said she wants them to understand what this day means.

“They need to know why we do this. They need to keep this in their heart,” Verfaillie said.

Terri Ramos and her husband are veterans. Even in a pandemic, Terri said it’s still important to have an event like this.

“We cannot forget our veterans.. ever. At any time. So we’re very happy to be here,” Terri said.

This tradition started at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in 1992. Starting in 2007, the non-profit, Wreaths Across America, was created.

The tradition to remember and honor our fallen soldiers on this day spread nationwide. Today, more than 2,100 cemeteries took part.