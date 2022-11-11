LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People gathered all across the area to celebrate veterans who’ve served our country and those who continue to sacrifice and protect our freedoms.

Communities all around mid-Michigan held events to honor veterans.

In Dewitt, the high school hosted its 16th annual tribute. Several veterans were there and were honored by staff and students.

“Veterans day is very important for our community and for our staff and students. We want our staff and our students to feel this every year on November 11,” said Dewitt high school teacher Stephanie Lint-Perez.

Lansing Community College also honored veterans after taking two years off due to the pandemic. The school held its 11th annual veterans memorial induction ceremony.

This year, they honored U.S. Air Force veteran Charles Leighton, former LCC trustee and U.S. Navy veteran Larry Meyer, and former LCC Professor and U.S. Army veteran William Motz.

“It lets you know that we’re appreciated and welcome, and this ceremony today I think helped with that,” said Motz.

“When we lose them, the history that they had, their military service, all the stuff that they went through goes away. So, I think that it’s important that I can be somebody who captures those stories and those histories and we can enshrine them in our memorial for the community to come look at,” said Andrew Cosgrove, LCC’s Director for Veterans Services.

The City of Lansing also honored veterans. Brian Daniels, a city council member from the first ward was the keynote speaker. The Iraqi war veteran and purple heart recipient shared his story with others.