Mid-Michigan hospital ICU’s near full capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hospitals say the number of patients they have in the intensive care unit or ICU is overwhelming. Across the state, several ICU wards are near or at capacity including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Right now there are about 2,000 ICU beds filled with people across the state, and 20% of those are COVID-19 cases. At Sparrow, officials say it’s challenging but with the delta variant and more patients needing emergent care, they’re working through it.

“With each wave that has come, we’ve not only seen more COVID patients but we’ve also seen a lot of non-covid patients,” said Dr. Paul Entler, Sparrow Health Systems Vice-President of Quality and Performance Improvement.

Dr. Entler says there are a lot of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, but even more non-COVID cases such as sepsis, respiratory failure, and emergency surgeries.

“As things started opening up, patients were getting access to their right routine health care. We started seeing a surge of non-covid related illnesses that required emergent care within our hospital setting,” said Dr. Entler.

The nationwide nursing shortage is not helping either.

“It’s definitely challenging at times. With those shortages, we really aren’t allowing it to interfere with our ability to deliver and bring the highest quality care to the patients we care for. Each day teams convene and help make sure we’re able to handle capacity, what it looks like from staffing,” said Dr. Entler.

If you’re not feeling well Dr. Entler suggests going to urgent care or your doctor first.

“l would encourage those that have primary care doctors to really see if these are things that can maybe avoid going to the emergency room, and obviously letting your body be your guide,” said Dr. Entler.

Sparrow is also encouraging people to visit their community hospitals across the region to reduce traffic at their Lansing location.