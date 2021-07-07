Mid-Michigan man saves 2 sons from house fire but girl dies

LINWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man rescued two sons but could not save his 5-year-old daughter from a house fire, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to the blaze in Linwood around 11 p.m. Tuesday found the single-story home engulfed in flames and the girl’s body inside, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

Before emergency crews arrived, a 33-year-old man and his two sons, ages 8 and 6, managed to escape the burning structure, Cunningham said.

A third child was not able to get out and was located deceased inside by firefighters,” Cunningham said.

She was identified as Aaliyah Booker.

The father was taken to a Flint hospital for treatment of burns. The two other children were treated and released.

A Michigan State Police fire investigator was investigating to determine a cause of the fire.