LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Mid-Michigan was on the receiving end of a very generous check.

The commission received $152,000 from seven sponsors in Lansing.

The funds will support the commission’s competitive scholarship program for students in the greater Lansing area.

The program has been around for 38 years and gives five high school seniors the chance to win up to $5,000 in awards.

The chairperson for the organization says that they wouldn’t be able to do the work without the support of the community

“We’ve experienced the unwavering support of this mid-Michigan region for over four decades. So we have about 42 years of this community really being behind the commission and the work that we do,” said Chairperson Elaine Hardy.

If you would like to attend the 38th Annual Doctor Martin Luther King Jr celebration that the commission is holding on Monday, tickets are still available on their website.