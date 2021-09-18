Mid-Michigan native participates in “ArtPrize” with a mural showing solidarity to people overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Art Prize began this week over the west side of the state.

The massive art competition fills Grand Rapids venues, churches, shops, and restaurants.

Over 950 artists will have their work displayed at 144 venues in the city. One of the artists competing in the fest has ties to mid-Michigan.

Bradley Goff is a Holt High School graduate and a former teacher. This year will be his first time participating in the massive art festival. Goff took on a large challenge of painting a mural that’s 140 feet wide, and 23 feet tall.

“Elephants have a lot of symbolism in a lot of countries and civilizations one of the things they represent is strength and the ability to overcome,” Goff said. “Now we’ve all been through a lot over the past year year and a half and the mural really represents what we’ve been through and the human ability to overcome.”

The mural he’s working on is called, “Charging forward” and it’s inspired by the resilience of people dealing with the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art Prize will run until October 3, 2021.