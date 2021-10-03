Mid-Michigan non-profit gives back to breast cancer survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing non-profit is changing the lives of those with breast cancer one grant at a time, and the community is helping them do it one decorated bras at a time.

The founders of “It’s a Breast Thing” told 6 news they donate one thousand dollars each to more than a hundred people diagnosed with breast cancer. Every year people in the community decorate bras to raise money for their annual fundraiser.

Suzie Wyman and Barb McKessy are both hairdressers, and hearing the stories of breast cancer patients in their salon led them to an idea.

“We just wanted to do something more than what we were doing to make a difference in the community for breast cancer patients that kind of fell between the cracks,” said co-founder Wyman.

They started the non-profit “It’s a Breast Thing.”

“You know a lot of changes come about when they had this diagnosis, need to be in treatment and you just never know financially what’s that going to mean,” said Wyman.

They give grants out to breast cancer patients and survivors to help with medical bills or whatever they need it for. Wyman says she reads through hundreds of inspiring applications for the grant every year, and everyone gets accepted.



“She was terminal and she wanted to make sure she had a bit of a nest egg for her husband and her children when she was gone. She wrote a long letter about it, and it really touched our hearts,” said Wyman.

Several people across Mid-Michigan help these patients and survivors by participating in the bra decoration competition as part of the annual “It’s a Breast Thing” fundraiser.



“The creativity in this community to make these bras, its so much fun to see what they come up with. It’s nice to know that people will step outside of their lives to come and support this,” said Barb Mckessy.

Each donation equals one vote for a bra which goes towards the grant. 12 winners are selected.

Patients and survivors even have the chance to model the winning bras for the non-profit’s annual calendar.



“Once I get them dressed, and they see themselves, it’s like a whole other person comes, and every year it’s amazing,” said Mckessy.

This year’s fundraiser is on Tuesday, September 5th at the Eagle Eye Gold Club in Bath Township. You can find more details about the event and how to donate in the “Seen on 6” section of our website.